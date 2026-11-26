On Friday, November 27, 2026, dry, cloudy, and frosty weather is expected in Kyiv throughout the day, with air temperatures ranging from -3° to -1°, according to the weather forecast. No precipitation is expected, and the wind will blow from the northeast at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure in the capital will gradually rise and approach normal levels, reaching 753–756 mm of mercury.

This was reported by UNIAN Weather.

On Friday, November 27, significant snowfall is forecast in four western regions of Ukraine. The snow cover could increase by 8 to 20 centimeters.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

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