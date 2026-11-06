The Kyiv Metro Turns 66: Flooded Tunnels, Stations with Cracks, and Construction Projects That Have Been Unfinished for Decades

On November 6, the Kyiv Metro celebrates the 66th anniversary of its opening. However, in recent years, the history of the capital’s subway system has increasingly been associated not with new stations, but with accidents, flooding, structural damage, and long-delayed construction projects. The last time the Kyiv Metro was expanded was in 2013. Since then, not a single new station has been opened.

The most telling examples have been the accident between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations—which shut down through service on the Blue Line for nearly nine months—and the never-ending construction of the metro in Vynohradar. At the same time, other stations are experiencing leaks, ceiling damage, and problems with the tiling.

UA.News investigates why the Kyiv Metro hasn’t expanded in thirteen years, what’s happening with its tunnels and stations, and when the capital might get new transit routes.

Thirteen Years Without New Stations: Why the Kyiv Metro Has Stopped Expanding

The last new station on the Kyiv Metro was “Teremky,” which opened on November 6, 2013. Since then, the subway network has remained unchanged—52 stations on three lines.

During this time, the capital has continued to expand, with new residential complexes springing up and transportation demand in certain neighborhoods increasing. However, the metro map has remained virtually unchanged.

Residents of Vynohradar and Troieshchyna, who rely primarily on surface transportation, feel the lack of new stations the most. During rush hour, the trip to the nearest metro stations can turn into a lengthy journey involving traffic jams and transfers.

Plans to expand the subway system existed long before the full-scale invasion. City officials have repeatedly promised a metro line to Vinogradar, a new line to Troieshchyna, and the completion of stations whose construction began back in the 1990s.

However, the projects were constantly delayed due to a lack of funding, changes in contractors, the complexity of the work, and the need to revise project documentation. After 2022, the consequences of Russian aggression, rising material costs, staffing issues, and new budget priorities were added to the mix.

That said, the long hiatus in the metro’s development began well before the full-scale war.

The Metro to Vinogradar: How a Multi-Billion-Hryvnia Project Became a Long-Term Construction Project

The extension of the Syrets-Pechersk line from the “Syrets” station to Vinogradar has become one of Kyiv’s most notorious long-delayed transportation projects. In late 2018, “Kyiv Metro” signed a contract with the company “Kyivmetrobud” for the construction of the first phase. The project called for two stations—“Mostytska” and “Prospekt Pravdy,” also known as “Varshavska.”

Initially, the work was scheduled to be completed in 2021. However, construction faced delays, and the promised deadlines were repeatedly pushed back. At the end of 2023, the metro authority terminated its contract with “Kyivmetrobud” due to the extremely slow pace of work. Legal proceedings subsequently began.

In a statement dated January 6, 2026, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that the city is demanding that the former contractor compensate it for more than 2.3 billion hryvnias in damages. In addition, the administration is seeking approximately 1.37 billion hryvnias in penalties.

According to the metro authority, an expert review found violations of construction deadlines, as well as issues with the documentation for the work performed. Thus, instead of opening new stations, the capital ended up with unfinished tunnels, construction sites, and legal disputes worth billions of hryvnias.

A New Contractor, New Billions: What’s Happening with the Metro in Vynohradar in 2026

In August 2024, the “Kyiv Metro” signed a new contract with the “Autostrada” group of companies. The contract was worth approximately 13.8 billion hryvnias. However, changing contractors did not resolve the issue of construction delays.

In August 2026, the Metro announced a tender to revise the design documentation for the first phase. The need for changes was attributed to complex hydrogeological conditions, dense urban development, the need to refine the layout of utility networks, and changes in construction technologies.

At the same time, some of the work had already been completed at the site. Specifically, the right-hand connecting tunnel between “Mostytska” and “Syrets,” nearly 1.25 km long, had been built, as well as approximately 1.6 km of monolithic tunnels between the future “Mostytska” and “Varshavska” stations.

In October 2026, a contract was signed for the next project adjustment, valued at 80.7 million hryvnias. The estimated cost of the first phase in the design specifications was set at 23.34 billion hryvnias, although the final updated cost estimate has yet to be prepared.

According to the contractor’s assessment, approximately 10 billion hryvnias were needed in 2026 to maintain the required pace of construction, while the allocated funding amounted to only 1.6 billion. The company also estimated that the first phase would be up to 20% complete by the end of the year.

The contractual deadline for completion of the work was extended to April 30, 2027. However, given the current level of funding, the actual opening date for the stations remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the construction is causing additional inconvenience for residents of the area. In April 2026, the Kyiv City State Administration extended the closure of a section of European Union Avenue until December 1 due to construction work.

In fact, residents of Vynohradar have been living next to the construction site for years, but still do not know when they will be able to use the new stations.

Flooded Tunnel Between “Demiivska” and “Lybidska”: The Worst Accident in Recent Years

On December 8, 2023, Kyiv faced one of the most serious accidents in the history of the capital’s metro system. Due to a loss of pressure in the tunnel between “Demiivska” and “Lybidska,” the appearance of cracks, and the infiltration of groundwater, train service on the Blue Line had to be urgently restricted.

Six stations from “Demiivska” to “Teremky” lost direct access to the central part of the subway system. Subsequently, shuttle service was organized on the isolated section, and additional bus and trolleybus routes were launched above ground.

However, surface transportation could not fully replace the metro. Passengers spent significantly more time commuting, transfers created additional inconveniences, and the roads faced new traffic burdens.

The problem turned out to be much more serious than a simple leak. Structural damage was discovered in the tunnel that required extensive repairs. Construction workers had to dismantle the damaged section and build a new section of the tunnel.

Full service on the Blue Line was not restored until September 12, 2024. As a result, one of the capital’s main transportation arteries operated with significant restrictions for nearly nine months.

The collapse took 14 years: what the investigation found

The causes of the accident became the subject of a criminal investigation and disputes between law enforcement and city authorities. In July 2024, the National Police announced that they suspected subway officials of official negligence.

According to the investigation, the responsible employees had been aware of the tunnel’s critical condition for several years but failed to take the necessary action. Law enforcement officials stated that corrosion of the rebar and the gradual deterioration of individual structural elements led to the formation of cracks.

In August 2025, the police announced new allegations against the deputy director of the Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Transportation Infrastructure. According to the investigation, the deterioration of the tunnel’s structural elements had been ongoing for about 14 years, and the first instance of water ingress was recorded as early as March 2011.

At the same time, emergency repairs carried out between 2011 and 2023, as law enforcement officials claimed, were conducted without the proper involvement of specialized research institutions. Due to the closure of stations and the organization of alternative transportation, the capital’s budget, according to investigators’ estimates, incurred additional expenses and losses totaling more than 164 million hryvnias.

At the same time, city officials insisted that one of the main causes of the accident was errors made during the initial design and construction of the tunnel.

Thus, law enforcement and city authorities offered differing explanations regarding responsibility for the collapse. However, the accident itself demonstrated that damage to critical infrastructure can accumulate over the years, and its consequences can disrupt transportation services across a significant portion of the city.

Caving Ceilings and Leaky Stations

Following the accident at “Demiivska,” concerns about the technical condition of other stations have become particularly acute. Passengers regularly point out damp walls, damaged cladding, leaks, and other defects.

On February 15, 2026, parts of the suspended ceiling collapsed at one of the exits of the “Teremky” station. Fortunately, no one was injured. Metro officials explained that the structures had been damaged during previous Russian shelling. According to the metro authority, some of the defects were hidden and not visible during routine inspections.

Around the same time, there were also reports of plaster falling at the “Chernihivska” station.

Another issue came to light at the “Ipodrom” station. In March 2026, passengers and activists noticed missing sections of the suspended ceiling and signs of moisture.

Metro officials explained that certain sections of the ceiling are temporarily removed for ventilation, inspections, and to check the fastenings. Some of the openings are later closed, while others are fitted with ventilation grilles.

The situation is particularly telling because “Ipodrom” is one of the newest stations on the Kyiv Metro.

Why Water Constantly Appears in the Kyiv Metro

Most stations in the Kyiv Metro operate under challenging hydrogeological conditions. The tunnels and underground structures are constantly in contact with soil, the moisture content of which varies depending on weather conditions.

In March 2026, the “Kyiv Metro” published a separate statement regarding leaks and wet spots at stations. The company noted that the causes may include snowmelt, heavy precipitation, temperature fluctuations, condensation, and gradual wear and tear of waterproofing materials.

The Metro emphasizes that all stations are in proper technical condition, and localized leaks do not automatically pose a safety threat. Drainage systems, pumping equipment, special gel solutions, and polymer materials are used to remove water.

However, it is important to distinguish between ordinary wet spots and damage to load-bearing structures. Prolonged water penetration under certain conditions can contribute to corrosion of reinforcing bars, wear and tear of waterproofing, and the gradual deterioration of structures.

That is precisely why, following the accident between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations, the issue of timely defect detection has taken on particular importance.

“Lvivska Brama,” “Telichka,” and the Metro to Troieschyna: Projects That Remain on Paper or Underground

A separate problem for the Kyiv Metro is the stations whose construction began decades ago but was never completed. The most famous is “Lvivska Brama” on the green line between “Zoloti Vorota” and “Lukyanivska.”

Construction of the station began back in the early 1990s. Some of the necessary underground structures were built, but the station was never opened. One of the main issues remains the construction of an exit to the surface near Lvivska Square.

A similar situation arose with the “Telichka” station on the Syretsko-Pecherska Line. Its construction was also never completed. Among the reasons cited were transportation priorities, the nature of development in the surrounding area, and the economic feasibility of opening the station.

Another uncompleted project involves the planned “Herzena” station between “Lukyanivska” and “Dorogozhychi.”

However, the most ambitious unfulfilled transportation project remains the metro line to Troieshchyna. The idea of building the Podil-Vygurivska line has been around for decades. It involves creating a new connection between the right and left banks of the capital using the infrastructure of the Podil Bridge.

The bridge itself took decades to build, but the development of its road infrastructure does not mean the metro will be launched. This requires separate investments in tunnels, stations, engineering systems, and rolling stock.

Old train cars and a shortage of workers: problems passengers don’t see

Equally important issues remain the aging of the rolling stock and the shortage of qualified workers. According to the metro, by the end of 2025, the capital’s metro fleet numbered over 830 cars.

Some of the rolling stock has been in service for decades. In particular, the company reported the retirement of four cars manufactured between 1978 and 1980. Their total mileage was approximately 3.5 million kilometers.

The aging of the cars requires regular repairs, equipment replacement, and a gradual renewal of the fleet.

Another problem is a labor shortage. In May 2024, the Kyiv City State Administration reported a shortage of 83 electric train drivers, 48 electrical mechanics, and 161 workers, including lathe operators and mechanics of various specialties.

Among the reasons cited were mobilization, forced population migration, and specific requirements for professional training.

Accessibility: Why Not All Passengers Can Use the Metro Independently

Another problem with the Kyiv Metro remains the insufficient accessibility of stations for people with disabilities and other passengers with limited mobility. A significant portion of the subway system was built during the Soviet era, when accessibility requirements differed significantly from today’s standards. As a result, many stations still lack elevators, lifts, or other devices that would allow people in wheelchairs to independently access the platform.

The scale of the problem is illustrated by statistics from city authorities. According to data from the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) released in June 2025, only 12 of the capital’s 52 metro stations fully met accessibility requirements. In other words, more than three-quarters of the stations did not provide full accessibility for all categories of passengers.

The list of accessible stations included, in particular, “Chervonyi Khutir,” “Boryspilskaya,” “Virlytsia,” “Teremky,” “Ipodrom,” “Vystavkovyi Tsentr,” “Vasylkivska,” “Holosiivska,” “Demiivska,” “Livoberezhna,” “Sviatoshyn,” and “Syrets.”

At other stations, the situation is more complicated. Due to the large number of stairs, the deep location of the platforms, and the lack of appropriate equipment, some passengers are forced to ask metro employees for help. This is especially true for older stations in the central part of the city, where installing elevators requires complex renovations.

In May 2026, the metro announced that 38 elevators had been installed at ten stations, 16 ramps had been installed at nine stations, and 17 special lifts were in operation at eight stations. However, these figures do not mean that all of the stations in question are fully accessible for independent use.

The company also planned to install tactile navigation systems at ten stations in 2026, including “Nyvky,” “Polytechnic Institute,” “Obolon,” “Minska,” “Pochaina,” “Kontraktova Ploshcha,” “Klovska,” “Pecherska,” “Osokorky,” and “Kharkivska.” In addition, plans called for installing wider doors in the station lobbies.

The problem is particularly acute during air raid alerts, when underground stations are used as shelters. People who cannot descend the stairs or use the escalator on their own face additional obstacles on their way to a safe place.

Modernizing old stations requires significant funding, complex engineering solutions, and, in some cases, the reconstruction of entrances and passageways. However, without such changes, the metro will continue to be a mode of transportation that some residents of the capital cannot use on an equal footing with others.

The Metro as a Shelter: Additional Challenges During the War

Despite all the problems, the Kyiv Metro remains critically important for the capital’s safety. After the full-scale invasion began, the underground stations became some of the main shelters during Russian shelling.

Forty-six underground stations are used to shelter the population. During massive attacks, tens of thousands of people can take shelter there at the same time.

Specifically, on July 30, 2026, the Metro reported that more than 56,000 people took shelter in the stations during a nighttime Russian shelling.

This places additional demands on the infrastructure. The metro system must simultaneously ensure passenger transportation, the uninterrupted operation of engineering systems, and the safety of people during air raid alerts.

Russian attacks are also damaging the metro’s above-ground structures, which increases the costs of repairs and maintaining its operational readiness.

What Lies Ahead for the Kyiv Metro in the Coming Years

In the coming years, the capital’s authorities will continue to focus not only on expanding the metro but also on maintaining the existing infrastructure.

The greatest hopes are pinned on the metro line to Vynohradar. However, yet another revision of the project documentation, rising construction costs, and limited funding cast doubt on the prompt opening of new stations. The prospects for the metro line to Troieshchyna remain even less certain, as there are still no specific timelines for its completion.

At the same time, the city needs to allocate significant funds to repair tunnels, stations, and utility systems. The accident between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations demonstrated that damage to infrastructure can disrupt the operation of an entire line for months and result in additional budgetary expenditures.

The situation is further complicated by Russian shelling, a shortage of personnel, rising material costs, and the need to fund other critically important city needs.

In fact, Kyiv now faces two challenges: completing long-delayed construction projects and preventing further deterioration of the existing metro system. While residents of Vynogradar and Troieshchyna continue to wait for new stations, the existing metro system requires ever-increasing attention and investment.

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