The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Culture, changed the status of three memorial sitesfrom local to national significance, including the site of protests and the mass deaths of participants in the Revolution of Dignity in the area of the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and the eastern part of Independence Square in Kyiv.

As reported by the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday, November 24, the new status is intended to preserve the historical site and the memory of the events of February 2014, prohibiting any reconstruction or landscaping in this area without approval from the relevant authorities, and also provides for the clarification of the names and boundaries of sites in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

In addition to the memorial site in the capital, the government has granted national significance status to the site of the mass shootings of Jews in southern Ukraine in 1941–1942 in the village of Bohdanivka in the Mykolaiv region and to the early 20th-century two-building zemstvo school in the village of Bodakva in the Poltava region, which was designed by architect Opanas Slastion and is a rare example of Ukrainian Art Nouveau architecture.

Source: statement from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on March 14, 2017, the President of Ukraine signed a law providing for the allocation of a plot of land on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred for the construction of the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity. The memorial’s design will be selected through an open competition on November 13, the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

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