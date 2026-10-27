The Kyiv Bus Station near the capital's Central Station has lost its official status

The State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety has removed the “Kyiv” bus station, located at 32 Symona Petliury Street near the Central Railway Station, from the official state list of bus stations. Consequently, the facility is no longer authorized to provide services on intercity and international bus routes in accordance with the law.

The bus station’s owner is required to officially notify carriers of the loss of status within three days. Bus companies have 30 days to contact transportation organizers to adjust schedules and remove the stop from their routes.

At the same time, “Ukrtransbezpeka” does not specify the exact reasons for removing the facility from the registry nor does it indicate new passenger boarding locations, urging citizens to check trip details in advance.

Source: “Ukrtransbezpeka.”

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