The wife of Ukrainian TV host Hryhorii Reshetnik, blogger Khrystyna Reshetnik, shared her feelings following yet another Russian attack on Kyiv, which resulted in an explosion near a private school in the Pechersk district where her children attend.

According to the blogger, she left the school grounds just a quarter of an hour before the explosion. During the attack, the children were in a shelter, and her older son, Ivan, told her that the sound of the explosion was extremely loud.

The school administration promptly contacted the parents, reassuring them and letting them know that the students were safe. Although her children are fine, the woman admitted that she experienced severe stress.

“Thank you to the school for responding immediately and reassuring us—when I read the news, I almost fainted,” she said, adding that the emotional stress had noticeably increased the number of gray hairs on her head.

Source: Khrystyna Reshetnyk on Instagram.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack; power went out in the Poznyaki district.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage was reported in four districts; there are casualties.

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