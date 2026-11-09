Budanov Honored State Emergency Service Divers for Saving the Capital's Thermal Power Plant

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, personally presented the “Rescuer of the Year” award at the Golden Glove charity awards ceremony to State Emergency Service divers Artem Orlov, Denis Frolov, and Mykhailo Khizhnyak.

The divers, along with their colleagues Andriy Vlasenko and Anton Gaitan, carried out a complex underwater operation, spending six days mitigating the effects of Russian shelling on one of the capital’s thermal power plants in 15-degree frost. By stopping a critical water leak from a damaged pipe and restoring the equipment, they managed to maintain heat and electricity supplies for thousands of Kyiv residents.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

As a reminder, in January 2026, a team of divers from the State Emergency Service’s Special-Purpose Emergency Rescue Unit in Cherkasy Oblast completed work to repair damage to a hydraulic structure that cools the units at one of Kyiv’s thermal power plants.

The work was carried out underwater for six days at air temperatures as low as –15 °C, which required extraordinary endurance and professionalism from the rescuers.

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