Starting Wednesday, November 18, some buildings in Kyiv’s Livoberezhny district will be temporarily without heat. The heat will be shut off due to installation work on the heating main, which is being carried out as part of the construction of backup heating systems. The Kyiv City State Administration promises to complete the work as quickly as possible to restore the heat supply.

Construction of backup heating systems is underway on the capital’s Left Bank. These systems are intended to ensure a heat supply in the event of disruptions to the main system. To this end, construction workers need to carry out installation work on the heating network.

Starting Wednesday, November 18, specialists will begin installing shut-off valves. As a result, one section of the heating main will have to be temporarily shut off. “While the work is underway, some residential, government, and other buildings in the Left Bank district will be temporarily without heat,” the Kyiv City State Administration noted. The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine is the contracting authority for the work. City officials emphasize that they plan to complete the installation as soon as possible.

Once the work is completed, heat supply to the buildings is expected to resume. However, the Kyiv City State Administration’s statement did not specify exactly how many buildings will be without heating or when the installation is scheduled to be fully completed. This information was provided by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The municipal utility “Kyivteploenergo” is switching some consumers in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts to backup power sources due to damage to heating mains on bridges caused by a Russian attack on the night of November 17.

A video of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.





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