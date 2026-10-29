Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk highlighted problems with the leadership of Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District and called for an immediate review of whether Maksym Bakhmatov should remain in his position as head of the district state administration. Among the issues he raised were the funding of shelters, the restoration of housing stock, and the work of district authorities during the war.

According to the lawyer, despite the difficult situation in the capital caused by Russian attacks, utility services and district administrations continue to operate. At the same time, the situation in Troyeshchyna, located in the Desnianskyi District, is of particular concern to him.

“What surprises me is this: why should the residents of an entire district become hostages to conflicts surrounding its leadership? Why, instead of joining forces to ensure people’s safety, are we witnessing constant information battles? And most importantly: what price are ordinary Kyiv residents paying for this?” Shevchuk wrote.

He also raised questions regarding the publication of videos from sites of Russian strikes, the disclosure of locations that could be of interest to the enemy, and the funding of defensive infrastructure.

“I am particularly concerned about reports of a possible freeze on funding for defensive infrastructure. If these reports are confirmed, they must be subject to an appropriate legal assessment,” the lawyer emphasized.

Separately, Shevchuk stated that he receives complaints from residents and helps people every day in the capital, which is under Russian attack.

“Every day I see and hear people complaining to me. Every day, amid the Russian Federation’s onslaught on the capital, I help residents of the district, but even I can no longer tolerate this sabotage and incompetence,” he wrote.

In his view, the work of the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration must be objectively evaluated, and the question of his continued tenure in office must be addressed without delay.

“Kyiv today needs not political theatrics, but responsible governance, professional coordination, and daily work to ensure people’s safety. Because the cost of administrative mistakes during wartime is not about approval ratings or positions. It’s about human lives,” the lawyer concluded.

The lawyer also attached a video in which journalists visited a kindergarten where repairs to the shelter were supposed to be in full swing, since funds had been allocated for that purpose.





According to data published by the journalists, only 14% of the 41.036 million hryvnias allocated for these purposes has been spent.

Questions also arise regarding the funding of work at kindergartens. Journalists are trying to determine why the use of funds is lagging behind planned levels and what stage the relevant work is currently at. Of the 10 million hryvnias allocated for major repairs to kindergartens, only 420,000 have been spent.

Oleksiy Shevchuk believes that district residents should not have to suffer because of conflicts among officials, especially during wartime.

“I’m from Kyiv, and this pains me,” the lawyer wrote at the end of his post.

Source: Lawyer Shevchuk’s social media accounts.

As a reminder, on October 21, lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk called on Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, to resign following his public insults directed at veteran Oleg Symoroz. The lawyer also addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking when the official would be dismissed.

Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District Administration in Kyiv, filed a lawsuit against the Kyiv City State Administration for failing to provide him with financial assistance from the city budget.

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