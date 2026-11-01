A scandal is unfolding in Kyiv over personnel purges and pressure on children’s sports schools in the Desnianskyi District

Journalists have published a new investigation into the activities of the leadership of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, headed by Maksym Bakhmatov. In order to secure employment and promote the right person, a children’s and youth sports school there is effectively being destroyed.

Central to the investigation are the testimonies of the former head of the youth sports school, Honored Coach of Ukraine, and father of European champion Maksym Yakushenko. According to him, pressure from officials began after he refused to hire an outsider to secure an exemption from mobilization and to open a para-sports section despite a complete lack of funding or money for utilities.

<br />

Following his refusal, the administration began systematically pressuring the director, withholding his bonuses and denying him vacation time just as the coach was preparing to travel with his son to the European Championship. Yakushenko learned of his dismissal by chance via a text message, after which the administration rewrote the school’s charter and appointed new leaders from among little-known individuals.

In addition to personnel pressure, the school’s administration was required to introduce fee-based services, despite the fact that a public institution is supposed to provide classes to children free of charge. At the same time, the district administration completely ignores coverage of the school’s students’ international athletic achievements in its publications. Currently, the former director is challenging his dismissal in court, while investigators continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

Source: “Special Correspondents” YouTube channel.

Earlier, the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration reacted rudely to an attempt by journalists to obtain a comment regarding the situation with shelters and the use of budget funds. After receiving an inadequate response, a film crew from a Kyiv television station went on an inspection tour of the Lisovy Massif to check the municipal infrastructure and living conditions of local residents. During the inspection, numerous damaged roads and an acute shortage of adequate, safe shelters for the population were documented.

Read us on