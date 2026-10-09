In Kyiv, 700 generators have been installed to keep the water and heating systems running. At the same time, the capital’s high-capacity pumping stations still require separate power plants for backup power. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration. Manufacturing and installing such equipment takes a significant amount of time.

The capital’s water supply system consists of facilities of varying capacities. Small- and medium-capacity pumping stations are already equipped with generators; however, such equipment is insufficient to operate large pumping stations.

“These are no longer simply generators; they are power plants consisting of specific components manufactured to order specifically for these purposes. And this takes time: such equipment must be manufactured, delivered, and, accordingly, installed,” explained Petro Panteleev.

The official noted that following the Russian shelling, the situation regarding the provision of essential services in Kyiv remains tense.

Due to the electricity shortage on the right bank of the capital, water pressure has been reduced. In particular, this affects the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported that Russia had intensified its massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other regions are under attack.

According to him, Russian troops have been attacking Ukraine’s energy sector almost daily since the beginning of summer, but a combined strike of this scale has not occurred since the end of the previous heating season.

The head of government also called on local authorities to check the readiness of backup power systems at critical facilities in their communities.

Petro Panteleev, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, made this statement to reporters.



Zelenskyy reported damage to the power grid and new air defense needs.

DTEK plans to invest up to 24 billion hryvnias in the development of power grids

Read us on