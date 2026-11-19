On Thursday, November 19, Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone attack on the capital. The aftermath of the attack was observed in three districts of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

“Damage and destruction were reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital. A residential building, an office building, a medical facility, and nine cars parked nearby were damaged,” the statement said.

Police officials said that, fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the hostile strike.

“Law enforcement officers continue to work at the scenes and are documenting the consequences of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation’s army,” the Kyiv Police emphasized.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podilsky District.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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