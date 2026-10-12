Photo: A pensioner in Kyiv lost a purse containing one million hryvnias and gold on a bus

In the Desnianskyi District of Kyiv, a 70-year-old woman left her bag on a bus, which contained savings totaling over one million hryvnias, gold jewelry, and real estate documents. Police located the items and returned them to the owner.

The woman contacted law enforcement after she got off public transportation and realized her bag was missing.

Criminal investigators identified the bus she had been riding and, together with the driver, searched the vehicle. It turned out that while the bus was moving, the bag had fallen into a protective corrugated cover beneath the folding mechanism of the bus’s “accordion” section.

To retrieve her belongings, the police had to disassemble the metal parts of the mechanism. All valuables and documents were returned to the woman.

Source: Kyiv Police

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