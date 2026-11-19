Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk alleged ties between Kyiv City Council member Dmytro Bilotserkovets and his inner circle and the Russian FSB, as well as corruption schemes involving the Kyiv City Council’s land commission.



““Dmytro Bilotserkovets is essentially a front man who funneled all the funds destined for the Kyiv City Council’s Land Commission through himself,” Shevchuk stated.





According to him, funds for the consideration of issues by the Land Commission were transferred via cryptocurrency to Bilotserkovets’ wallet and then distributed as “slush funds” through his friend Ivan Klipa. The lawyer claims that Klipa holds a Russian passport, traveled to Crimea after 2014 and the start of the full-scale invasion, and maintained ongoing ties with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The lawyer says that contacts with the aggressor state were maintained through Ivan Klipa and Yevgeny Gribachev, who headed the Kyiv House of Nature for a long time. According to UA NEWS journalists, Grybachov left for Switzerland as a refugee back in 2023.





Shevchuk also stated that Bilotserkovets was involved in the alienation of his land plot in Poznyaki and in blocking his entry to the Kyiv City Council following public statements about demands for money in exchange for a spot in the party and in the session hall.



It is worth recalling that earlier reports indicated criminal proceedings and searches by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) regarding the origin of Bilotserkovets’ crypto assets, which, according to public information, were valued at tens of millions of dollars.



Shevchuk stated that his remarks should be considered an official appeal to law enforcement agencies and called for an investigation into Bilotserkovets—within the framework of proceedings at the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) or the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

Source: Attorney Shevchuk’s social media accounts.

As a reminder, attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk won a court case against the “Our Money. Lviv” project.

On October 21, lawyer Oleksiy Shevchuk called on Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, to resign following his public insults directed at veteran Oleg Symoroz.

Read us on