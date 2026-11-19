Austria’s Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Beate Mainl-Raisinger, confirmed that the Austrian embassy building sustained damage as a result of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

According to the minister, despite the damage to the diplomatic mission itself, none of the embassy staff were injured. After speaking with the team in Kyiv, Beate Mainl-Raisinger ordered additional measures to be taken to strengthen the security of diplomats and thanked the embassy staff for their work under dangerous conditions.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga reported that the Austrian Embassy had been damaged during a drone attack on the capital. Also in Kyiv, a building near the Dutch Embassy was damaged as a result of the shelling, and debris from a drone fell onto the grounds of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Beate Mainle-Raisinger on social media platform X.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital sustained damage. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On November 19, the Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Damage was reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

As a reminder, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Russia also attacked a private home in Novi Petrivtsi in the Kyiv region.

Four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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