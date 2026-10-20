The head of Kyiv's Desnyansky District berated journalists for trying to interview him

The head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration reacted rudely to journalists’ attempts to obtain a comment regarding the situation with shelters and the use of budget funds.

After receiving an inadequate response, a film crew from a Kyiv television station went on an inspection tour of the Lisovy Massif to check the municipal infrastructure and living conditions of local residents. During the inspection, numerous damaged roads and a severe shortage of adequate, safe shelters for the population were documented.

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According to official reports from the district administration, 138 million hryvnias were allocated in 2026 for the construction of shelters; however, less than 20% of this amount was actually spent. Currently, the entire Desnianskyi District has only one small-capacity mobile shelter in operation at a public transit stop, which, moreover, was installed using private funds.

Residents of the Lisovy Massif note that the existing mobile shelter is incapable of protecting people in their homes during nighttime shelling, and they compare current living conditions in the neighborhood to survival in a ghetto. Journalists announced their intention to continue monitoring the allocation and use of every hryvnia of budget funds and are looking forward to an honest discussion with the leadership of the district administration.

As a reminder, the installation of modular shelters to protect passengers and staff has begun at passenger stations in the Kyiv region.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed a lawsuit demanding that the capital’s authorities take immediate measures to install mobile shelters in public places. This includes, in particular, public transportation stops, parks, and public squares.

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