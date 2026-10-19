For weeks, journalists from “Spetskor” tried to catch Maksym Bakhmatov, the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, at his workplace to ask him in person about current issues.

Eventually, the journalists managed to meet the official in the parking lot near the district administration building. However, instead of a constructive dialogue, the conversation was marked by shouting, emotional outbursts, and profanity from the district head.

Bakhmatov claimed that the journalists were allegedly pressuring him as the head of the district administration, and he also accused the media of fabricating such stories for the sake of content.

“This is the official parking lot of the District State Administration, a government agency. Some guy with a camera—I don’t know who he is or what this is about—but he’s harassing me as the district head. This is direct pressure on the head of the district state administration from some sh*t media. The sh*t media are paid to make up stories like this... Did they get their content? And I’m curious,” Bakhmatov told reporters.

[video width="650" height="400" mp4="https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/protlpgdsl.mp4"][/video]

As a reminder, journalists wanted to ask the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration questions about his assets, court debts, and the condition of shelters in the district. The encounter in the parking lot provided an opportunity for a face-to-face conversation with the official. In response to their inquiries, the journalists had previously received only written form-letter replies.

As is known, Bakhmatov filed a lawsuit because he was denied financial assistance from the city budget.

Bakhmatov was ordered to pay nearly 27 million hryvnias for a burned-down house.

Read us on