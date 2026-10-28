What services does LEO BEAUTY CLUB offer in Kyiv: from hair care to cosmetic procedures using specialized equipment

LEO BEAUTY CLUB is a beauty salon in Kyiv that offers hair, nail, facial, and body care, as well as makeup and cosmetic treatments. The salon is located at 16B Vasyl Lypkivsky Street, in the “Kvartet” residential complex. You can book appointments by calling +38 099 444 38 45 or via Instagram @leobeautyclub.kyiv. The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers a wide range of beauty services: from haircuts, hair coloring, manicures, and pedicures to professional makeup, cosmetology, and advanced skincare treatments. Facial and body treatments using specialized equipment constitute a separate service category. For special events, the salon organizes comprehensive preparation, combining several treatments into a single visit.

UA.News explains what services LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers in Kyiv and what areas the salon covers.

Hair Care at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Haircuts, Coloring, and Restoration

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s hair salon services include haircuts, styling, various coloring techniques, and professional hair care. The stylists work with different hair lengths and types, helping you choose a hairstyle, shade, and styling method that match your desired look.

Services include women’s haircuts, blowouts, root touch-ups and full-length coloring, highlights, balayage, and ombre. The salon also offers Airtouch coloring, a technique that creates smooth transitions between shades and a multidimensional color effect without harsh lines between lightened and natural strands.

To complete the look, stylists create beach waves, Hollywood curls, and other styling options. These hairstyles are suitable for everyday outings, photo shoots, festive events, and weddings.

Another area of focus is hair restoration and care. The salon uses products from Olaplex, K18, Tokio Inkarami, and Milbon. Professional care protocols are designed to improve hair health and maintain its smoothness and well-groomed appearance. The stylist selects a treatment based on the hair’s texture, condition, and coloring history.

Manicures and pedicures at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: from classic care to nail design

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s nail services include manicures, pedicures, gel polish applications, extensions, and nail art. The technicians work on both understated everyday looks and bold nail designs for special occasions.

The salon offers signature manicures, hybrid manicures, classic and combination nail treatments, as well as pedicures. Extensions allow you to change the length and shape of your nails, while nail art complements the look with decorative elements—ranging from minimalist details to more complex designs.

For nail plate care, the salon uses IBX—a system designed to maintain the health of the nails. This procedure is included in treatments for nails that require extra attention. The technician assesses the condition of the nails and determines whether this option meets the client’s needs.

Manicures and pedicures are also part of a comprehensive beauty visit. They are combined with hair styling, eyebrow shaping, makeup, and other treatments to create a complete look in a single day.

Makeup for Everyday Looks and Special Occasions at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

At LEO BEAUTY CLUB, we provide professional makeup services for a variety of events. Our services include daytime, evening, cocktail, and festive looks, as well as bridal makeup.

Daytime makeup is suitable for meetings, work, photo shoots, and other situations where a polished look with subtle accents is needed. Evening and cocktail looks feature more dramatic eye, lip, and facial features tailored to the style of the event.

Wedding makeup is a specialty of its own. The artist creates the bride’s look by taking into account her hairstyle, dress style, the format of the ceremony, and the client’s preferences. Comprehensive preparation helps coordinate all the details and achieve a cohesive result.

Eyebrow and Eyelash Services at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

For eyebrow and eyelash care, LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers eyebrow shaping, eyebrow lamination and tinting, eyelash lamination, eyelash tinting, and Lash Botox.

Shaping helps give the eyebrows the desired shape, while tinting makes their color more defined. During lamination, the technician works with the direction of the hairs, giving the eyebrows a more polished look. The result depends on the natural density and structure of the hairs, as well as the technique chosen.

Eyelash lamination is designed to create a curl, while tinting enhances their color. Lash Botox complements the eyelash care regimen. Before the procedure, the specialist takes into account the sensitivity of the eyes and possible reactions to cosmetic products.

Eyebrow and eyelash styling is suitable for both regular care and for preparing for holidays, photo shoots, and other important events.

Cosmetology at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Cleansing, Exfoliation, and Skin Care

LEO BEAUTY CLUB’s cosmetology services include procedures for cleansing the skin, improving its texture, and maintaining a well-groomed appearance. The salon offers deep facial cleansing, hydropeeling, chemical peels, PRX-T33 treatments, Casmara treatments, and microcurrent therapy.

Deep facial cleansing is designed to remove impurities and excess sebum. The procedure technique is tailored to the skin type and current condition. Hydropeeling combines cleansing and exfoliation with special skincare products, helping to maintain a smooth and fresh complexion.

Chemical peels are used for controlled exfoliation of the skin’s surface layers. The composition and depth of treatment depend on individual characteristics, skin sensitivity, and cosmetic goals. PRX-T33 is a separate procedure performed after assessing the skin’s condition and determining appropriate indications.

Casmara skincare protocols complement the aesthetic services offered. The salon also offers microcurrent therapy, which uses weak electrical impulses. The specific procedure is determined based on the skin’s needs and the specialist’s recommendations.

Before undergoing a cosmetic treatment, it is important to inform the specialist about any allergic reactions, hypersensitivity, at-home skincare routines, and recent procedures. This helps select the appropriate protocol and account for any potential limitations.

Aesthetic Medicine at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Consultations and Personalized Protocols

The aesthetic medicine division at LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers consultations with doctors, injection procedures, and lifting protocols. The clinic also offers treatments using hyaluronic acid.

These procedures require a preliminary consultation. A specialist assesses the client’s individual characteristics, clarifies their needs, explains possible options, and determines whether there are indications for a specific technique.

Injection procedures and methods for correcting specific facial features are selected on an individual basis. Before the procedure, it is important to discuss the expected results, contraindications, possible side effects, and recovery recommendations.

For those considering aesthetic procedures for the first time, a consultation helps determine the most appropriate approach and provides information about the specifics of the chosen procedure.

Body Care at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: Body Wraps, Contouring Massage, and Lymphatic Drainage

The body care program at LEO BEAUTY CLUB includes AROSHA body wraps, contouring massage, lymphatic drainage, and machine-based treatments.

AROSHA body wraps are included in the body care programs. The procedures are performed using specialized products in accordance with the selected protocol. Contouring massage is designed to improve body contours and skin appearance. Lymphatic drainage techniques are applied as part of relevant care procedures, taking into account each client’s individual condition.

Among the equipment-based technologies for the body are Endosphera and ICOONE, which use various methods of mechanical stimulation and massage. The salon also uses Robolex and Ulfit—systems designed for procedures aimed at correcting body contours and improving the skin’s appearance.

These device-based techniques differ in their mechanisms of action, indications, and limitations. Before starting a course of treatment, a specialist assesses the client’s needs and determines the appropriate treatment format.

Non-invasive cosmetology at LEO BEAUTY CLUB: technologies for the face and body

A separate area of focus at LEO BEAUTY CLUB is device-based cosmetology. The salon uses technologies for skin cleansing and care, improving skin texture and tone, as well as body treatments. The equipment is distributed among the salon’s locations in Kyiv.

HydraFacial is used to cleanse and moisturize the skin. This is a multi-step procedure that combines cleansing, exfoliation, and the application of skincare products. The treatment protocol is tailored to the skin’s specific needs.

CooLifting combines cooling with targeted serum delivery. Dermadrop utilizes technology for delivering active cosmetic ingredients. Lase MD is a fractional laser technology used in procedures to improve skin texture and tone.

To correct pigmentation changes and visible vascular lesions, the salon uses Lumecca—an intense pulsed light system. Virtue RF combines microneedling technology with radiofrequency treatment. These procedures are performed after assessing the skin’s condition and determining the appropriate indications.

The salon also uses Geneo+, a comprehensive skincare system that combines several technologies, including radiofrequency, ultrasound, and LED light therapy.

For body treatments, they use Endosphera Evolution, ICOONE, Robolex, and Ulfit. Another specialty is laser hair removal using Candela.

LEO BEAUTY CLUB also uses Accuret to treat specific skin lesions following a professional assessment. Such procedures require a preliminary consultation and determination of the nature of the lesion.

Comprehensive Beauty Days and Wedding Preparation at LEO BEAUTY CLUB

LEO BEAUTY CLUB organizes comprehensive beauty days, during which several procedures are combined into a single visit. Options include half-day programs, the full Signature Day, and the Bridal Signature Day for brides.

Comprehensive care allows you to combine treatments for hair, skin, nails, and makeup. The sequence of steps is planned in advance to coordinate timing and create a cohesive look.

A wedding day requires special coordination. The hairstyle, makeup, and other elements of the look must match the bride’s style and complement each other. Advance planning helps determine the list of treatments, the duration of preparation, and the time allotted for each stage.

Comprehensive packages are also ideal for birthday celebrations, photo shoots, and other special events. A private space and a coordinated schedule allow you to devote several hours to self-care without having to split treatments across multiple visits.

How to book an appointment at LEO BEAUTY CLUB in Kyiv

LEO BEAUTY CLUB offers a range of services—from haircuts, coloring, manicures, and makeup to cosmetology, aesthetic medicine, and professional facial and body treatments. At the salon, you can opt for a single treatment or arrange a comprehensive appointment tailored to your specific needs.

Cosmetology and device-based treatments are selected based on your individual characteristics. Before booking, a specialist will help you determine the appropriate treatment plan, explain the specifics of the procedure, and its duration. Injection-based procedures require a preliminary consultation with a specialist.

The LEO BEAUTY CLUB salon is located in Kyiv at 16B Vasyl Lypkivsky Street, “Kvartet” Residential Complex. The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Phone number for appointments: +38 099 444 38 45.

Instagram: @leobeautyclub.kyiv.

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