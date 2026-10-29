Air Quality in Kyiv by District: Data as of October 29, 2026

As of the morning of October 29, air quality in Kyiv is generally good, although monitoring stations in some areas are showing moderate levels. You can track the situation in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as these services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area, rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 29, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Obolon district—28 AQI. The highest, moderate level of pollution is observed in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts—61 AQI.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the higher the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate your home until the situation improves.

It is recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, on October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration denied reports of a blackout in central Kyiv.

Two buses burned down in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

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