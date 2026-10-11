Air Quality in Kyiv on October 11: Where Pollution Levels Are Lowest

As of the morning of October 11, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. According to the data provided, the lowest pollution index was recorded in the Dniprovskyi District.

Readings from different services may vary slightly, as they use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall pollution trends and readings for a specific district, rather than relying on a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest data before spending a long time outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service collects information from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which transmit data in real time.

According to data as of 7:00 a.m. on October 11, 2026, the readings in the capital’s districts were as follows:

Dniprovskyi District — 26 AQI : the lowest index among the values listed.

Svyatoshyn District — AQI 41 .

Solomyanskyi District — 41 AQI.

All of these readings indicate good air quality. However, current data for the Podilsky District was missing from the information provided.

Aqicn displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view data from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

LUN City AIR measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations are displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI index, the worse the air quality. However, when comparing readings from different services, it is important to consider the specific characteristics of their monitoring networks and calculation methods.

If pollution levels rise, it is recommended to follow these guidelines:

Limit time spent outdoors , especially when pollution levels are high.

Close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering the room.

If possible, use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors , as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities.

Check air quality readings regularly and monitor your own well-being.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious. Before going outside, they should check the current air quality readings.

You can check current readings in different parts of the capital using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

On the morning of October 9, air quality in Kyiv was at a good level—the overall AQI was 37. However, pollution levels vary depending on the district and specific address. You can check the current situation using the SaveEcoBot, LUN City AIR, and Aqicn services.

The day before, air quality temporarily deteriorated in five towns in the Kyiv region: Ivankiv, Boyarka, Vyshneve, Obukhiv, and Brovary.

Air quality in Kyiv has changed dramatically: data as of October 7.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.

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