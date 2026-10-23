Air quality in Kyiv deteriorated in some areas on October 23

As of the morning of October 23, 2026, moderate air pollution levels prevail in Kyiv; however, harmful levels have been recorded in certain areas. Air quality varies depending on the part of the city.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending a long time outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The system collects data from a network of online monitoring stations.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 23, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, higher pollution levels have been recorded in certain districts.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Desnianskyi district—27 AQI. In the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, the readings were 85 and 71 AQI, respectively.

The highest reading was recorded at 1 Ivana Pulyuya Street—169 AQI.

Elevated levels were also recorded at 2K12 Akademika Glushkova Avenue and European Union Avenue—108 AQI.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the index value, the greater the pollution level.

If pollution levels rise, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate the room until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

Prior to this, on October 22 at around 11:00 a.m., traffic across the South Bridge in both directions was halted in Kyiv.

Earlier, Russia attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv while the metro was in operation.

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