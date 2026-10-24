Air Quality in Kyiv on October 24: Where Is It Cleanest According to the Readings?

As of the morning of October 24, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, though readings may vary depending on the area of the capital.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 8:00 a.m., the lowest pollution index was recorded in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts—18 AQI each. The highest reading among these districts was in the Solomyanskyi District—50 AQI.

Readings on different monitoring maps may vary slightly, as services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, when assessing the situation, it is important to consider not only a single reading but also the overall trends and data specific to a given area.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the current readings before spending a long time outdoors.

You can track air pollution levels in the capital using several services.

SaveEcoBot — displays air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service collects information from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which transmit data in real time.

Aqicn — displays the air quality index at individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

LUN City AIR — measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations are displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI reading, the more polluted the air is. However, to fully assess the situation, it’s important to consider exactly which pollutants the station is measuring and when the data was last updated.

If pollution levels are rising, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible.

Experts recommend:

close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home;

postpone intense physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if available, use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions;

ventilate the room once outdoor air quality improves.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, as well as children and the elderly, should be especially cautious. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and their own well-being.

As of the morning of October 23, 2026, moderate air pollution levels prevailed in Kyiv, though harmful levels were recorded in certain areas. Air quality varies depending on the part of the city.

As a reminder, the South Bridge in Kyiv has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

Prior to this, on October 22 at around 11:00 a.m., traffic across the South Bridge in both directions was halted in Kyiv.

Earlier, Russia had attacked the South Bridge in Kyiv while the metro was in operation.

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