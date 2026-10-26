Air quality in Kyiv deteriorated in some areas on October 26

As of the morning of October 26, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally moderate, though harmful levels have been recorded in some areas.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area, rather than a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 26, 2026, overall air quality in Kyiv is good. However, readings in specific districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Pechersk district—21 AQI. Moderate pollution levels were recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Podilskyi districts—81 and 59 AQI, respectively.

The highest pollution level was recorded at 1 Ivana Pulyuya Street—264 AQI, which corresponds to a “very unhealthy” level.

Moderate pollution levels were recorded, in particular, at the following addresses: 5 Hryhorovych-Bars’kyi Street—66 AQI, 28 Turivska Street—59 AQI, 2K12 Akademika Glushkova Avenue—56 AQI, and Volodymyrsky Uzviz—51 AQI.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the greater the pollution level.

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate the room until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Source: Glavkom

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