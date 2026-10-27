Air Quality in Kyiv on October 27: Where Pollution Is Dangerous and How to Check the Readings

As of the morning of October 27, 2026, the overall air quality situation in Kyiv remains relatively satisfactory; however, harmful and hazardous levels have been recorded at some monitoring stations. In particular, on Ivan Pul’uj Street, the pollution level reached an AQI of 367.

You can track changes in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Data from different services may vary, as they use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, when assessing the situation, it is important to consider the readings in a specific area and how they change throughout the day.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The system collects data from a network of online monitoring stations.

According to the information provided in the report, as of 7:00 a.m. on October 27, the lowest readings among those reported were recorded in the Darnytskyi and Desnianskyi districts—77 AQI each. In the Solomyanskyi district, the level was approximately 95 AQI, although a significantly higher reading was detected at a single station.

Specifically, the following data were provided:

1 Ivana Pulyuya Street — 367 AQI ;

11 Ihor Turchyn Street — 154 AQI;

2K12 Akademika Glushkova Avenue — 153 AQI;

9G Ronald Reagan Street — 152 AQI;

21 Shchusev Street — 151 AQI.

You can check the current readings on the SaveEcoBot map.

The Aqicn service displays the air quality index at individual monitoring stations and allows you to track changes in real time.

LUN City AIR measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10) and also displays temperature and humidity. Station data can be viewed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI, the more polluted the air is. However, readings from a single station do not necessarily reflect conditions throughout the entire area, so it’s a good idea to check the data near your current location before going outside.

If monitoring stations record high pollution levels, follow these recommendations:

Limit the amount of time you spend outdoors , especially near areas with high pollution levels.

Reduce intense physical activity outdoors, as people breathe in more air during such activities.

If pollution levels are high, close windows and doors to minimize the entry of polluted air into the room.

If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Check for updates from air quality monitoring services and resume ventilation when the outdoor air becomes cleaner.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious. If you experience shortness of breath, a severe cough, or other unusual symptoms, leave the polluted area and seek medical attention if necessary.

Since air quality can change throughout the day, it is recommended to check the latest monitoring data before spending an extended period of time outdoors.

As of the morning of October 26, 2026, air quality in Kyiv was generally moderate, though harmful levels were recorded in some areas.

As a reminder, Kyiv plans to create over 1.5 GW of additional thermal power generation.

On the evening of October 25, three districts of Kyiv experienced a power outage due to an accident.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during the day amid an attack by Russian forces using jet-powered drones.

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