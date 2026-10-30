Air Quality in Kyiv on October 30, 2026: Which Districts Have the Best Readings

As of the morning of October 30, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. At the same time, monitoring stations in some areas of the capital are showing moderate levels of pollution.

You can check air quality data for different parts of the city in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services. These services allow you to track readings from monitoring stations and determine which areas of the capital currently offer the best air quality for breathing.

What the air quality monitoring maps show

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as the services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s best to look at the overall trends and readings in a specific area rather than at a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period of time outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the current readings.

Air Quality in Kyiv on October 30: SaveEcoBot

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. SaveEcoBot uses data from a network of online monitoring stations; for Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of stations, some of which operate in real time.





As of 7:00 a.m. on October 30, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally good. However, readings in certain districts may vary throughout the day.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Obolonskyi and Dniprovskyi districts—27 AQI. The highest, moderate level of pollution was recorded in the Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts—52 AQI.

Air Pollution Map of Kyiv on October 30: Aqicn

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.





Air Quality in Kyiv on October 30: LUN Misto AIR

The LUN City AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the AQI value, the higher the pollution level.

What to Do If Air Quality Deteriorates

If air quality has deteriorated, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and allow fresh air to circulate once the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the influx of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious and monitor their well-being.

Air quality in Kyiv by district: data as of October 29, 2026.

As a reminder, on October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration denied reports of a blackout in central Kyiv.

Two buses burned down in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

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