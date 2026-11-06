Air Quality in Kyiv on November 6: Which Areas Have Higher Pollution Levels

As of the morning of November 6, air quality in Kyiv is generally good, although monitoring stations in some areas are showing moderately higher pollution index readings. The best readings were recorded in the Pecherskyi and Desnianskyi districts, while the highest index among the data provided was in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Glavkom explains where it’s easiest to breathe right now and how to monitor the situation in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as the services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific district, rather than relying on a single indicator.

Air quality can change throughout the day. Before spending an extended period outdoors, it’s a good idea to check the latest monitoring data.

Air Quality in Kyiv on November 6: SaveEcoBot Readings

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air quality levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations. For Kyiv, the system collects information from hundreds of stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 6, 2026, the overall air quality in the capital was rated as good.

According to monitoring data, the lowest pollution index readings were recorded in the following districts:

Pecherskyi District — 12 AQI;

Desnianskyi District — 13 AQI.

The highest reading among those listed was recorded in the Sviatoshynsky District—39 AQI, which also corresponds to a “good” air quality level.

At the same time, data for the Podilsky District is not being updated due to technical issues.

How to Check Air Quality via Aqicn and LUN Misto AIR

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows you to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

It’s important to note that the higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution. To assess the situation, it’s a good idea to compare readings from several services and check the data from the stations closest to your location.

If pollution levels are rising, limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate your home until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to:

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors , as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if possible, minimize the entry of polluted air from outside into your home;

use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions, if you have one;

keep track of current air quality readings and your own well-being.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious.

As of the morning of November 4, 2026, air quality in the capital was generally good. However, in certain areas of Kyiv, monitoring stations are showing moderate levels of pollution.

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