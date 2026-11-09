Air Quality in Kyiv on November 9: Where Is It Cleanest, and What Do the Monitoring Stations Show?

As of the morning of November 9, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, although readings vary slightly across different areas of the capital.

Find out where the air is cleanest right now and how to track air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Readings on different interactive maps may vary. This is because the services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods.

Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider the overall pollution trends and data for a specific area, rather than relying on a single reading.

Air quality can change throughout the day. For this reason, it is recommended to check current readings before spending an extended period of time outdoors.

Air Quality in Kyiv: SaveEcoBot Data

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service collects information from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which transmit data in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 9, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv is rated as good.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Obolon and Solomyanskyi districts—24 AQI. The highest reading among the districts listed is in the Sviatoshynskyi district—48 AQI. However, this also corresponds to a good air quality level.

How to Check Air Quality via Aqicn and LUN Misto AIR

The Aqicn map allows you to track the air quality index in real time and view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from “good” to “hazardous” pollution levels.

The LUN City AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10) and displays air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is presented on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution.

If pollution levels rise, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible.

In particular, it is recommended that you:

close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home;

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if available, use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions;

ventilate the room once the situation improves and pollution levels decrease.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should exercise particular caution. They are advised to closely monitor air quality readings and their own well-being.

As of the morning of November 6, air quality in Kyiv was generally good, although monitoring stations in some areas showed moderately higher pollution index readings. The best readings were recorded in the Pecherskyi and Desnianskyi districts, while the highest index among the reported data was in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

As of the morning of November 4, 2026, air quality in the capital was generally good. At the same time, monitoring stations in certain parts of Kyiv are showing moderate levels of pollution.

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