Schools in Kyiv received 1,399 laptops from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The equipment was handed over by Osamu Hattori, head of the agency’s representative office in Ukraine, and Osumi Yo, Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine.

“The computers have been distributed among educational institutions in all 10 districts of the capital, based on their needs. This support is important because it is aimed at strengthening the capital’s education sector,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, Japan has previously provided assistance to Kyiv in various areas.

In particular, in May 2025, the municipal association “Kyivzelenbud” received excavators to support the city’s infrastructure with the assistance of the Japanese government.

In July 2025, 11 social service facilities in Kyiv were equipped with modern rehabilitation equipment.

In addition, in May 2026, JICA provided “Kyivvodokanal” with state-of-the-art water treatment systems.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Earlier, Ukraine and Germany agreed on the transfer of two locomotives for the European 1,435-mm-gauge railway, sets of modular bridge structures with a total length of 2 km, as well as financial support for transportation infrastructure. Germany will allocate 1 million euros to the Ukrainian Transport Fund (UTSF).

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