Seven people were killed and 17 others were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital on November 20.

Currently, 16 of the injured are hospitalized.

The mayor also spoke about the aftermath of the attack, the work of city services, and the measures taken by the capital’s authorities to ensure Kyiv’s essential services throughout the week.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage showing the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

Russian missiles damaged three bridges in Kyiv, making travel between the city’s left and right banks difficult.

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