Traffic jams have brought Kyiv to a standstill: where are the worst traffic conditions, and how much does a taxi cost?

On the morning of Thursday, October 29, traffic in Kyiv became significantly more congested on both the right and left banks. The longest delays were reported on Dniprovska Embankment, Kharkiv Highway, and Naberezhno-Rybalska Street. Amid these traffic problems, taxi fares have also risen: a ride from Osokorky to Independence Square costs 753 UAH or more.

During the morning rush hour, traffic in the capital is heavy on key thoroughfares, particularly on roads leading to bridges and on central streets.

The longest delays were reported on the following sections:

Dniprovska Embankment —traffic delays reach 50 minutes.

Kharkiv Highway — about 26 minutes.

Naberezhno-Rybalska Street — up to 16 minutes.

Brest Avenue — delays on various sections range from 7 to 11 minutes.

Heorhii Narbut Avenue — up to 9 minutes.

Lyubomyr Huzar Avenue — about 9 minutes.

Academician Bulakhovsky Street — up to 9 minutes.

Vyacheslav Chornovil Street — about 6 minutes.

Stetsenko Street — about 6 minutes.

Zhylianska Street — about 5 minutes.

Highway T 1038 toward the suburbs—about 5 minutes.

Fedor Ernst Street — about 5 minutes.

One of the causes of the traffic problems is the closure of the South Bridge, which has been out of service for three consecutive days.

Traffic across the bridge was completely restricted following a Russian missile strike on the night of October 27. As a result, residents of the capital’s left bank have had to find alternative routes to get to work on the right bank.

On social media, Kyiv residents are posting videos showing people crossing the bridge on electric scooters and on foot, trying to bypass the long lines of cars and public transportation.

Due to transportation difficulties, taxi services have raised their fares. A ride from Osokorky to Maidan Nezalezhnosti during the morning rush hour costs hundreds of hryvnias.

Uklon fares

“Standard” — 753 UAH ;

“Comfort” — 830 UAH ;

“Business” — 982 UAH ;

“Express” — 857 UAH ;

“Prime” — 1,218 UAH.

Bolt Rates

Base fare — 799 UAH ;

“Comfort” — 949 UAH ;

Business — 1,159 UAH ;

Premium — 1,599 UAH.

The most expensive of these options is Bolt’s Premium plan—1,599 UAH. At the same time, the cost of a ride depends on the selected vehicle class and traffic conditions.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 29, emergency power outages were implemented in parts of Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. The restrictions apply to specific areas within these districts.

As of the morning of October 29, air quality in Kyiv is generally good, although monitoring stations in some areas are showing moderate levels. You can track the situation in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

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