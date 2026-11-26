Serious water supply disruptions are possible in the capital this winter. In the worst-case scenario, water will be supplied on a rotating schedule—3 hours with water and 8 hours without, said Bakhmatov, head of the Desnyansky District State Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers has already provided local authorities with a plan to prepare for possible water supply restrictions due to Russian attacks.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has required cities with populations exceeding 100,000 to develop contingency plans in case of potential water supply restrictions resulting from the destruction of sewage pumping stations. Local authorities have been given two weeks to complete this task.

On November 19, an accident occurred on the main water pipeline on Obolonskyi Avenue in Kyiv. Due to damage to the pipeline, water supply was temporarily suspended in two apartment buildings.

On Saturday, November 22, work began to restore water service on the right bank of Kyiv. Specialists from Kyivvodokanal have restored the pumping equipment to operation and resumed key operational processes.

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