Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure

On Monday, October 19, ground transportation services in the capital will be stepped up following damage to the subway infrastructure. Additional buses are expected to help maintain connections between Kyiv’s districts and reduce the load on the subway.

For passengers’ convenience, the number of buses on key routes is being increased:

Route No. 1-M: Three additional buses will be deployed on the section between the “Lisova” and “Darnitsa” stations, as well as 12 buses for a direct route from “Lisova” to the “Palace of Sports.” This will allow passengers to reach the city center even during air raid alerts and will relieve congestion at the “Darnitsa” station.

Route No. 118: The number of buses on this route will be increased by 2.

City authorities urge Kyiv residents and visitors to take these changes into account when planning their trips on the public transit network.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

We would also like to note that Russian troops have shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times.

In Lviv Oblast, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. Also, in Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In Rivne Oblast, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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