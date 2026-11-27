On November 26, 2026, members of the Kyiv City Council voted in favor of dismissing Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko instructed officials to draft an official appeal from the Kyiv City Council to the President of Ukraine.

The issue of the need to dismiss Bakhmatov was raised at the City Council’s plenary session by UDAR council member Dmytro Bilotserkovets. According to him, the initiative is supported by Kyiv City Council members representing the Desnianskyi District.

“Since Bakhmatov’s appointment as head of the District State Administration, there has been a critical situation in the relations between the leadership of Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District and residents, the public, veterans, and community groups. Even the Kyiv City Commissioner for Veterans’ Affairs has approached me regarding Mr. Bakhmatov’s inappropriate behavior,” said Dmytro Bilotserkovets.

The deputy also emphasized that there is no meaningful or systematic interaction between the head of the district state administration and the community; instead, numerous conflicts are arising. He questioned Maksym Bakhmatov’s managerial qualities and his ability to properly fulfill the duties of the district head.

The mayor explained that the appointment and dismissal of heads of district state administrations fall under the authority of the state’s highest leadership. Therefore, the Kyiv City Council cannot independently decide to dismiss Bakhmatov.

At the same time, Klitschko supported the drafting of an official appeal to the head of state.

“I ask that an official appeal from the Kyiv City Council to the head of state be prepared regarding the need to dismiss Bakhmatov,” Vitali Klitschko stated.

The deputies’ initiative stems from complaints by residents of the Desnianskyi District and representatives of the veterans’ community regarding their interactions with the district state administration’s leadership.

The Kyiv City Council’s appeal to the president is intended to formally raise the issue of the personnel decision regarding Maksym Bakhmatov at the central government level. To date, the city council has not officially appealed to the Office of the President requesting that the issue of his dismissal be considered.

Thus, any further decision regarding Bakhmatov’s tenure in office will depend on the state leadership.

They initiated this appeal in response to complaints from district residents, particularly representatives of the veterans’ community.

Earlier, journalists from the “Spetskor” project once again visited the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv to speak with its head, Maksym Bakhmatov. This time, they wanted to find out why the editorial office and its journalists have been subjected to accusations and profanity, as well as to ask questions about the official’s wealth and property.

In the event of further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Kyiv could face serious disruptions to its utility systems. On the left bank of the capital, the greatest risks are related to heating, while on the right bank, they are related to water supply.

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