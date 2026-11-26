On November 26, the Kyiv City Council amended the capital’s budget for 2026. More than 1.4 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support the Armed Forces, and nearly 2 billion hryvnias more will go toward important infrastructure projects, including additional crossings over the Dnipro River. Council members also increased funding for assistance to military personnel and their families and passed a resolution to preserve Literary Square.

Supporting the Ukrainian military remains one of the city budget’s top priorities. Over 1.4 billion hryvnias have been allocated for the needs of the Defense Forces. These funds will be transferred from Kyiv’s budget to the state budget in the form of a direct subsidy.

Nearly 2 billion hryvnias more were allocated for strategically important infrastructure projects. These include the construction of additional crossings over the Dnipro River and the development of the capital’s transportation infrastructure. These projects are intended to enhance the city’s transportation capabilities and help address critical infrastructure challenges.

More Funding to Support Service Members and Their Families

The Kyiv City Council also decided to increase funding for the city’s program to support the Defenders of Ukraine, their family members, and the families of fallen soldiers. In 2027, an additional nearly 249 million hryvnias has been allocated for targeted financial assistance. These funds are to be used for payments to military personnel and their loved ones.

Separately, 70 million hryvnias will be allocated to partially cover the costs of recreation and health rehabilitation for defenders and their family members. The funds will be allocated through the reallocation of funds from the city program. This assistance will cover the years 2026–2027.

Literary Square Was Successfully Protected from Development

Another important issue discussed at the meeting was the future of Literary Square. The Kyiv City Council supported the transfer of part of its territory to the “Kyivzelenbud” municipal association. This decision should help preserve and properly maintain this part of the square. At the same time, the proposal to transfer another plot of land for development did not receive the necessary number of votes. According to information released following the meeting, not a single deputy from the “Servant of the People” faction supported this decision.

Thus, during the plenary session, council members approved amendments to the budget, allocated additional funds to support military personnel and their families, and rejected the transfer of part of the Literary Square’s territory for development. This was announced by the chair of the budget committee.

Serious water supply disruptions are possible in the capital this winter. In the worst-case scenario, water will be supplied on a rotating schedule—3 hours with water and 8 hours without, stated Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration.

Kyiv City Council member Viktoria Ptashnik criticized the possible inclusion of Volodymyr Bondarenko on the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics, and Corruption Prevention. On November 26, she stated that she considers such a decision cynical, given that Bondarenko was previously implicated in the scandal involving the leaked conversations of Denys Komarnytskyi. Ptashnyk also noted that the recordings contained discussions of the Kyiv City Council’s agenda.

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