On Monday, November 23, the Kyiv region will honor the memory of the victims of the Russian attack that took place the day before. The press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced the declaration of a Day of Mourning.

As a sign of mourning and remembrance, Ukrainian national flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the Kyiv region. Operations at entertainment venues will be restricted.

“I ask that you treat this with respect and understanding, and also refrain from playing loud music in the region,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on November 22 in the Kyiv region, during another attack by the Russian Federation, a drone struck a high-rise building in the village of Dymer. The building’s stairwell from the first to the fifth floor was destroyed. People remain trapped under the rubble. Rescue workers, K-9 teams, and other specialists are conducting search operations, and a command center has been set up to assist residents.

Around noon, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble of the destroyed stairwell. At that time, 15 people were considered missing, including two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

Source: KOVA

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two; eight others were injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian forces struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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