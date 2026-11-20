The circular commuter train is resuming service in Kyiv, helping passengers travel from the left bank to the right bank and back. Commuter trains in the capital and the region are also continuing to operate, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on November 20.

The company noted that rail service is continuing despite one of the most intense rocket and drone attacks. At the same time, railway workers are adhering to enhanced security measures and are conducting evacuations in the event of a threat to passengers and employees.

Due to air threats, a number of trains are experiencing delays. Ukrzaliznytsia publishes up-to-date information on schedule deviations on a dedicated website: https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform/

In addition, Russian strikes have damaged certain sections of the railway infrastructure. Railway workers are already working on their restoration, according to “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

As a reminder, trolleybuses have been suspended in three districts of Kyiv due to a power outage.

As a reminder, the air raid alert in Kyiv has been in effect for about six hours.

Against this backdrop, it has been reported that Russian missiles damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating traffic between the city’s two banks.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling has damaged the main building of Dragomanov University.

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