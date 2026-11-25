On the morning of November 25, service on the circular commuter train was temporarily suspended in both directions due to an airborne threat. Trains are now running again along the route, but delays remain due to the forced interruption in the schedule.

The following trains are currently running with delays:

B02 Sviatoshyn – Vokzalna – Darnytsia is running from Kyiv-Volynskyi Station with a 39-minute delay.

A02 Sviatoshyn – Pochaina – Darnytsia is running from the Beresteiska station with a 37-minute delay.

D01 Pochayna – Darnytsia – Vydubychi is running from Pochayna Station with a 35-minute delay.

A01 Darnitsa – Vokzalna – Svyatoshyn is running from Bereznyaki Station with a 46-minute delay.

B04 Svyatoshyn – Vokzalna – Darnytsia is running from Svyatoshyn Station with a 35-minute delay.

B02 Darnitsa–Pochayna–Svyatoshyn is running from Darnitsa station with a 35-minute delay.

B05 Svyatoshyn – Vokzalna – Darnytsia is running from Svyatoshyn Station with a 7-minute delay.

A02 Darnitsa – Vokzalna – Svyatoshyn is running from Darnitsa station with a 34-minute delay.

A04 Svyatoshyn – Pochayna – Darnytsia is running from Svyatoshyn Station with a 43-minute delay.

B03 Darnitsa – Pochayna – Svyatoshyn is running from Darnitsa station with a 21-minute delay.

A03 Darnitsa – Vokzalna – Svyatoshyn is running from Darnitsa station with a 16-minute delay.

B04 Darnitsa – Pochayna – Svyatoshyn is running from Darnitsa Station with a 23-minute delay.

Passengers are asked to exercise caution during safety stops and to remain at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure or in shelters.

Source: Kyiv City Express

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