Kyiv Oblast will step up blackout measures to protect against air attacks

In the Kyiv region, blackout measures will be tightened to make it more difficult for Russian troops to identify targets during airstrikes. The new measures are to cover businesses, public utilities, and the residential sector. The relevant directive was issued following a meeting of the regional Defense Council.

Following the meeting, district administrations and local communities were instructed to work with representatives from the business, utility, and residential sectors to strengthen blackout measures. The goal is to reduce unnecessary lighting during nighttime hours. In particular, they are to review the use of exterior lighting on buildings, advertising structures, and other objects that may create a noticeable light background. Specific measures for each area are to be developed locally.

Tkachenko explained that light masking is particularly important in the fall and winter, when it gets dark earlier and twilight lasts longer. According to military officials, such measures can complicate the operations of Russian air attack assets. “The existing measures should help somewhat complicate the enemy’s air attack operations, especially during the long winter twilights and nights. A decision is necessary. There is a request for this from the military, and we must help our defenders,” noted the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He also emphasized that stricter blackout measures should serve as an incentive to be more mindful of electricity usage. According to Tkachenko, such steps will lay the groundwork for more responsible electricity consumption. At the same time, the Regional Military Administration’s statement did not specify exactly what restrictions will be imposed on businesses, municipal utilities, and residents of the region, nor when they will take effect. These issues are to be addressed by district administrations and local communities. This was announced by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Residents of the capital can find out about power outage schedules and electricity availability at a specific address by calling the government’s “STRUM” hotline at 1549.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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