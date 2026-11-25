Cyberpolice officers from the capital and investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department uncovered a group of individuals who, from the beginning of the year through September 2026, posing as couriers, illegally stole food, alcohol, and tobacco products from retail chains using fake delivery service accounts, causing losses of at least 400,000 hryvnias.

The scheme was organized by a 28-year-old native of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with experience working in the delivery service, who created a fake app and recruited several students from Kyiv universities to participate in the scheme, using “drop” bank cards to maintain secrecy.

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During six raids in Kyiv, the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, and Dnipro, law enforcement officers seized 26 cell phones, computer equipment, nearly 1,200 SIM cards, over 233,000 hryvnias, $2,500, and branded courier backpacks. The organizer and his three accomplices were notified of their status as suspects in a fraud case under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (punishable by up to 8 years in prison): one suspect was detained, the court ordered house arrest for three, and another was released on his own recognizance.

Source: Kyiv Police statement.

Earlier, the National Police exposed seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to seize their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

In Ternopil, a fraudster posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a pensioner.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to long prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia region were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

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