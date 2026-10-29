Kyiv Hospital No. 18 May Regain Its Historic Name in Honor of St. Vladimir

The Kyiv City Council’s Health Care Committee supported restoring Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 18 to its historic name—St. Vladimir’s Hospital. The initiative will now be considered during the next stages of the decision-making process.

In addition, council members approved financial assistance for Kyiv residents with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and updated the charter of the City Center for Medical Statistics.

The committee supported a draft resolution to rename the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 18 to the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital of St. Vladimir. The initiative was proposed by the hospital’s staff to restore its historical name.

The hospital’s history began in 1885, when the faculty clinics of St. Vladimir’s University (now Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv) were established in Kyiv. It was the city’s first university hospital, combining medical education, scientific research, and clinical practice.

Today, the hospital operates around the clock, providing care to both civilians and military personnel. The hospital’s departments include surgery, intensive care, a stroke center, as well as units for palliative care, oncology, gynecology, and physical and rehabilitation medicine.

The commission also supported the revision of the charter of the Kyiv City Information and Analytical Center for Medical Statistics. In particular, one of the center’s specific areas of work is the operation of a health care information and referral service with a hotline to provide information, consultation, and coordination services to patients.

New digital resources are already operational at the center:

Hotline: (044) 451-0-451

Telegram bot: “Kyiv City Health Department Online Assistant”

Using these resources, residents of the capital can obtain information about public healthcare facilities and available services, as well as schedule an appointment with a specialist of their choice.

“The digitization of the healthcare sector is, first and foremost, about convenience and accessibility of services for patients. We are developing services that help Kyiv residents quickly find the information they need and navigate the capital’s healthcare system... Our goal is to make patients’ interactions with the healthcare system as simple, clear, and accessible as possible,” said Tetyana Mostipan, Director of the Kyiv City Department of Health.

Separately, the commission approved a decision to provide one-time financial assistance to adult Kyiv residents with a rare disease—spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The funds will be used to partially reimburse the cost of non-invasive ventilators that patients purchased on their own.

Source: Kyiv City Department of Health

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