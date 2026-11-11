The Kyiv Metro Is Prepared for a Total Blackout: How the Subway Will Operate

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to serve as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

The capital’s metro system is powered by the city’s power grid. All of the metro’s electrical substations are integrated into a single external power supply system. This configuration allows for the redistribution of electricity and the use of backup connection options in emergency situations.

If the power supply is limited, the company may reduce the number of trains on certain lines or across the entire network.

“In critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended, but lighting, ventilation, communications, water supply and control systems, drainage, and fire alarms—on which the metro’s life support depends, including its function as a shelter—will operate normally,” the company explained.

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s grid, the stations’ life-support systems will be maintained using backup power sources. In this mode, the metro will function as a shelter.

At the same time, the Kyiv Metro continues to operate normally despite the suspension of above-ground electric transit due to the difficult situation in the energy sector.

Subway stations are dual-purpose facilities. When used as shelters, the priority remains the uninterrupted operation of restrooms, ventilation, and water supply.

In accordance with DBN standards and Ministry of Internal Affairs requirements, during an air raid alert, citizens may take with them essential items and a two-day supply of food.

At the same time, it is prohibited to bring flammable substances and bulky items. The placement of mattresses and tents must not obstruct emergency exits or the movement of other people.

In August 2026, a pilot project on platform zoning was tested at four metro stations. For this purpose, informational stickers were used to help passengers choose shelter locations.

“Monitoring results showed that in most cases, people chose shelter locations they usually used or had used before. Accordingly, the expansion of the pilot project to other stations has been suspended,” reported the Kyiv Metro Municipal Enterprise.

In the first ten months of 2026, the average daily ridership on the capital’s metro system was 626,600 people. By comparison, in 2021—before the war—this figure reached 874,900 passengers.

The metro also reminded the public that during an air raid alert, train service on above-ground sections of the lines is suspended, while underground sections continue to operate. In addition, underground stations provide free and unrestricted access for shelter.

The Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise also published its financial results.

“According to the financial statements of the Kyiv Metro Municipal Enterprise for the first nine months of 2026, the cost of transporting one passenger is 54.10 UAH. At the same time, we note that the issue of raising fares is not within the company’s jurisdiction,” the metro concluded.

As a reminder, the metro in Kyiv partially halted operations on November 2 due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid. It was reported that service on the “green” line had been completely suspended. Around 10 a.m. on November 2, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise announced the resumption of train service on the “red” metro line in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, electric transit service was temporarily suspended on several routes in the capital due to a power outage in the grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the consequences of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid.

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