The Kyiv Metro has resumed service on all three lines following a power outage

On October 14, train service resumed on all three metro lines in Kyiv following a temporary suspension due to a power outage. This was reported by the Kyiv Metro press office.

“Passenger service has now been restored,” the statement said.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Earlier, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district due to shelling.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to that, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Read us on