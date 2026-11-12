Kyivvodokanal explained the delay in water service after power was restored

Water does not return to Kyiv residents’ homes immediately after power is restored due to a complex technical process. To restore water supply to a network stretching over 7,000 kilometers and raise the water level to over 100 meters for certain districts on the right bank, specialists must sequentially start up the pumping equipment, fill the reservoirs and pipelines, stabilize the pressure, and, if necessary, repair damage caused by power surges.

Since early November, Kyiv’s power grid has already suffered 20 Russian attacks, resulting in power outages at the capital’s water supply facilities approximately 200 times. To maintain system operations during emergencies, the company uses 108 generators with capacities ranging from 15 kW to 2 MW, as well as a newly constructed backup water intake, which allows water supply to be restored in less than a day even after the most extensive power outages.

Source: Kyivvodokanal JSC.

As a result of enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s main water supply facilities lost power on November 3. As a result, water supply in the city is temporarily unavailable in some districts, though it is already being restored on the Left Bank.

Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater system is only partially prepared for emergencies. Despite receiving over 100 generators, backup equipment cannot fully replace the centralized power supply, so the risk of system disruptions remains.

Read us on