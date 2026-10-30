Klitschko Announced the Start Date of the Heating Season in Kyiv's Residential Buildings

Heating will begin to be supplied to residential buildings in Kyiv starting November 2. Currently, nearly half of the capital’s social service facilities have been connected to the heating system. The next step will be to supply heat to the city’s residential buildings.



“We were the first in Ukraine to start the heating season on October 16, initially for social service facilities. Based on requests from facility directors, nearly 50% of social service facilities are already connected to the heating system. Specifically, this includes 157 medical facilities, 402 kindergartens, and 85 schools,” the mayor noted.

At the same time, starting Monday, November 2, heat will begin to be supplied to residential buildings.

“It takes up to a week to launch Kyiv’s centralized heating system, which is one of the largest in Europe (with a heating network spanning approximately 3,000 km). Therefore, the capital decided to begin the heating season in the residential sector a few days before the sharp drop in temperature,” Klitschko explained.

This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.



In Ukraine, heating in residential buildings will begin on October 28.

As a reminder, one in five buildings in Kyiv is not prepared for heating outages.

When will heating be turned on in the Odesa region? An explanation from the Regional State Administration

Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat has not been turned on yet.

Read us on