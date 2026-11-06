Klitschko Rejected Zelenskyy's Accusations Regarding Kyiv's Preparations for Winter

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the capital’s readiness for the heating season and potential problems with electricity and water supply.

Klitschko stated that an energy task force involving experts, practitioners, and scientists has been operating in the city since spring. It has developed action plans for various scenarios.

The mayor also accused the central government of delaying city initiatives for months. According to him, no protective structures can shield the infrastructure from massive direct hits by missiles and drones.

Klitschko emphasized that, given the current intensity of Russian attacks, the stable operation of critical facilities is possible only if they are fully protected by air defense systems.

Source: Vitali Klitschko (Telegram)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on addressing the aftermath of Russian strikes, restoring power supply, and the situation in the regions. The situation remains most challenging in Kyiv, where residents and businesses are facing prolonged power and water outages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the leadership of “Kyivvodokanal” may be replaced if the company does not speed up its operations amid power supply issues in the capital. According to him, utility services must act more promptly, as Kyiv is going through a difficult period due to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko claims that he has repeatedly offered to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person to discuss the capital’s pressing issues, but has not received a response.

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