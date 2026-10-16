Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that the State Treasury Service has frozen the capital’s funds earmarked for the restoration of residential buildings damaged by Russian shelling. He called on the government to unfreeze the funding.

According to Klitschko, 4,480 apartment buildings in Kyiv have been damaged since the start of the full-scale war. Of these, 1,783 were damaged in 2026.

In total, 4,227 damaged buildings have already been restored in the capital. At the same time, 205 buildings have sustained significant damage, including structural damage and damage to utility systems. Of this category, 64 buildings have been restored.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy, which takes into account Ukraine’s course toward European integration. The document is intended to help the state fulfill its obligations within the framework of negotiations on accession to the European Union.

Packages from abroad may become more expensive due to a new VAT.

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