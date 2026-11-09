Klitschko stated that there is a shortage of bus drivers in Kyiv and reminded the government of the ₴8 billion debt

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement regarding discussions with the government about the possibility of introducing free rides on the capital’s ground-based public transportation. The mayor also responded to plans to create a reserve of buses for Kyiv.

“Kyiv has plenty of buses, mind you. But there are no drivers! Maybe the police will round them up, just like they do with electricians…,” the mayor remarked.

According to Klitschko, during the period when electric transit is not operating, the number of bus routes in the capital has been increased to 129. These routes are served by 418 buses driven by 685 drivers. Another 114 routes are served by private carriers using 680 minibuses.

Currently, the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans” can put an additional 25 buses into service. However, this requires at least 50 drivers with a Class D license.

“In addition to the fact that they must complete on-the-job training on the routes, the company cannot hire new drivers due to a specific limit,” Klitschko wrote.

He also noted that to fully replace the metro in terms of passenger volume, Kyiv would need up to 1,020 buses.

At the same time, the mayor emphasized that even this number of buses would not be able to ensure the regularity of service characteristic of the metro.

“But it’s obvious that surface transportation cannot match the metro’s regularity, since it operates on the street and road network amid traffic alongside private vehicles,” the mayor noted.

Separately, Klitschko raised the issue of funding free transit for eligible groups of citizens. According to him, the government owes Kyiv more than 8 billion hryvnias in subsidies for free transit for eligible groups over the past 11 years.

“And regarding the funds for ‘free’ (public transportation fares—EP). Perhaps the government, before finding money for a new idea, should first repay the subsidy it has owed Kyiv for 11 years…,” Klitschko added.

Klitschko wrote about this on social media.

As a reminder, the fare on a private route in the capital has reached 30 hryvnias for the first time. The new fare was introduced on minibus route No. 503, which runs from the “Chervonyi Khutir” metro station to Metropolitan Sheptytsky Street.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the prime minister to develop a program for free travel on the capital’s urban public transit system and to ensure a sufficient reserve of buses.

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