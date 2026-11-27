The capital’s heating system is operating normally, despite numerous damage incidents to the networks. Currently, 38 emergency crews from “Kyivteploenergo” are working around the clock in Kyiv, repairing 40–50 incidents daily.

According to Vitali Klitschko, most of the malfunctions that occurred during the launch of the centralized heating system have already been resolved.

In particular, residential buildings in the Teremky-1 and Teremky-2 neighborhoods have been fully connected, where a backup heat supply project is being implemented.

Last week, repair work was also carried out in Vynogradar to restore the heat transfer fluid to standard parameters, and damage to the heating network on Nauky Avenue was repaired. Due to the repairs, heating was temporarily suspended in 30 buildings there, but the heat supply has now been restored.

At the same time, the mayor emphasized that a significant number of breakdowns and a shortage of workers are placing a serious strain on repair crews, which may affect the time it takes to fix the damage.

Kyiv has also set up more than 1,500 warming centers with a total capacity of nearly 194,000 people, including 101 main centers designed to accommodate 41,000 people for extended stays.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

More than 1,500 warming centers, designed to accommodate nearly 194,000 people, will be operational in the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on November 27.

As a reminder, Kyiv is preparing for a prolonged lack of electricity, heat, and water.

In the event of further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Kyiv may face serious disruptions to its utility systems. On the left bank of the capital, the greatest risks are related to heating, while on the right bank, they are related to water supply.

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