Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the capital not to travel in private vehicles or use public transportation unless absolutely necessary, due to traffic disruptions between the right and left banks.

Several bridges were damaged following the Russian attack. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank was blocked in the morning on the Podil Bridge but resumed in the afternoon.

Experts are assessing the extent of the damage on the Darnytskyi Bridge, while traffic remains restricted on the Pivdennyi Bridge.

The mayor also recommended that institutions and businesses temporarily switch their employees to remote work whenever possible.

According to Klitschko, during the nighttime and morning attacks, the occupiers targeted critical infrastructure. As a result, some districts of the capital experienced disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply. Energy and utility workers are working to restore services.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

As of 2:03 p.m. on Friday, November 20, traffic has resumed on the Podil Bridge in Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic restrictions on bridges were introduced in Kyiv on November 20.

Today, November 20, traffic across the Podil Bridge from the right bank to the left bank, as well as on one of the streets in the Podil district, has been temporarily restricted in Kyiv.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.



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