Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has completed the decommunization of a memorial dedicated to students, faculty, and staff who died during World War II.

At the memorial, which was unveiled in 1975, Soviet-era wording was replaced, including references to the “Great Patriotic War,” the university’s former name, and “the freedom and independence of the Soviet motherland.” The sculptural composition, however, has been preserved.

The new inscription reads: “To the students, faculty, and staff of Kyiv University who perished during World War II, 1939–1945.”

The work took place from May through November 2026. The original 1975 inscription was not removed—it was preserved beneath a new overlay.

Source: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

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