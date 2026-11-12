A Kyiv City Council committee assessed Kyiv's readiness for winter

The Kyiv City Council’s Temporary Oversight Commission assessed the capital’s preparations for the heating season. According to the committee’s chair, Oleksandr Brodsky, the city’s own power generation facilities—CHP-5 and CHP-6, which provided about 1.3 GW of capacity—have been completely destroyed. At the same time, Kyiv’s winter consumption amounts to about 1.8 GW.

The audit covers three areas: electricity supply, water and sewerage, and heating.

Electricity. The city is installing gas-powered cogeneration units and attracting private investors to develop distributed generation. At the same time, the replacement of electrical panels and internal networks in residential buildings is proceeding unevenly. In some districts, the work may not be completed on time.

Water supply. Powerful diesel generators are being installed at pumping stations. The work is scheduled to be completed by March 2027. Until then, water service disruptions are possible during prolonged power outages. During the transition period, the city will use mobile generators and also plans to provide power to 154 public drinking fountains.

Sewage. The system is generally prepared for major power outages. However, risks remain for in-building networks during severe frosts and prolonged blackouts.

Heating. Heat distribution in Kyiv began on November 2. It takes 7–10 days to bring the entire system up to full capacity. Most buildings are already receiving heat, but outages are occurring at some locations due to worn-out networks. In the Teremky neighborhood, heating is scheduled to be turned on by the end of this week. A backup connection is also being built there in case the main heat source is damaged.

Brodsky stated that at the end of the year, a commission will evaluate the performance of each contractor involved in the Comprehensive Resilience Plan, for which the Kyiv City Council has allocated significant funds.

Source: Glavkom (comment by Oleksandr Brodsky)

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to serve as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the Kyiv Metro partially suspended service on November 2 due to a power outage in the city’s electrical grid. It was reported that service on the “green” line had been completely suspended. Around 10 a.m. on November 2, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise announced the resumption of train service on the “red” metro line in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 2, electric transit service on several routes in the capital was temporarily suspended due to a power outage in the grid. The restrictions affected the Borshchahivska high-speed tram line, as well as a number of avenues and streets in Kyiv.

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